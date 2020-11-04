There was no organized protesting happening in Oakland last night during a tense few hours of election results coming in. But rumors and fears of potential unrest gave way to at least two burglaries at marijuana businesses in the city, one of which led to an officer-involved shooting. Other shootings elsewhere in Oakland resulted in six people being injured.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oakland police were called to the scene of a reported robbery in progress at a marijuana grow at 92nd Avenue near International Boulevard. Arriving officers attempted to detain the suspects, as KPIX reports, but a violent confrontation ensued. According to the East Bay Times, one suspect was shot and injured by police, and two officers were injured enough that they required hospitalization.

Confusingly, just minutes later, officers reportedly responded to a ShotSpotter alert just a block away, at 92nd Avenue and Holly Street, where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. As the East Bay Times reports this was just before 10:20 p.m. — and it's unclear if this was all part of the same burglary incident. The conditions of the two victims are not known.

Chaotic night in Oakland. Police shot a person at 92nd and Holly while responding to a report of a marijuana business robbery. At least two officers were injured. After the shooting, more pot club robberies were reported all over town. https://t.co/xdTeluqPCk — David DeBolt (@daviddebolt) November 4, 2020

Then, around midnight, a caravan of vehicles arrived at the Fruitvale Station Shopping Center at 3000 East 9th Street, and smashed through the windows of a Starbucks, looting what was inside, per KPIX.

At 11:15 p.m., a male victim was reportedly injured by a gunshot on the 8400 block of Baldwin Street, per the East Bay Times. And three people were injured in gunfire just before midnight at Filbert and 10th streets in West Oakland.

There was also a burglary/looting incident at a marijuana dispensary at High Street and Fairfax Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A group of suspects reportedly arrived at Only Good Weed at 2400 High Street, and smashed a Honda CRV through a front gate. ABC 7 reports via the owner that $100,000 was stolen in product and cash, and the station has video from the scene showing the damaged Honda that suspects left there. Oakland police say they are investigating the incident.

Officers inspect a blue Honda CRV parked in front of the damaged storefront of Only Good Weed / Kannafleur at the corner of Fairfax Avenue and High Street in East #Oakland#OnlyGoodWeed is one of several cannabis clubs targeted by roaming burglars tonight pic.twitter.com/edUQkwTEfw — Dylan Bouscher (@DylanBouscher) November 4, 2020

These incidents follow an especially violent week last week in Oakland, in which four people were shot in the span of just 24 hours.

Police are offering up to $5,000 for tips in each shooting that lead to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers of Oakland at 510-777-8572.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images