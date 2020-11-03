A gas leak that is now said to be under control caused a brief scare in Haight-Ashbury on Tuesday, perhaps disrupting some residents' plans to get to their polling place.

The leak was reported at Waller and Ashbury around 10:20 a.m., and residents in a one-block radius were all told to shelter in place. Each residential address was contacted by a uniformed officer in order to make sure the neighborhood was informed, as KPIX reports.

GAS LEAK WITH SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER WALLER AND ASHBURY -- SHELTER IN PLACE 1 BLOCK EACH DIRECTION FROM WALLER AND ASHBURY - THOSE AFFECTED BEING NOTIFIED DOOR TO DOOR BY UNIFORMED PUBLIC SERVANTS AVOID ARE pic.twitter.com/VD2kibUKwJ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020

A video posted to the Citizen app suggested there was already some construction equipment on the street, but it's not yet clear what caused the rupture in the gas line.

Gas Leak @CitizenApp Ashbury St & Waller St 10:19:39 AM PST

As KRON4 reports, the leak was under control as of 11:10 a.m., and the order was lifted without incident.

A similar accident prompted a shelter-in-place order in SoMa back in January. And contractors working for Verizon were blamed for rupturing a gas main in the Richmond in February 2019 that caused a huge explosion and destroyed popular dim sum spot Hong Kong Lounge II.

Photo via CitizenApp