Have you planned your comfort-food and booze menu for the evening? It's probably going to be a doozy of an Election Night and the tension likely won't resolve by bedtime. But maybe!!

Our beloved "Officer Edith" at Animal Care & Control has posted a video that you can enjoy as a moment of Zen today — so long as worms don't make you squeamish.

This is a rescue turtle (tortoise?) eating a mango and worm salad, just to get through. You're welcome.