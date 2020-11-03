Have you planned your comfort-food and booze menu for the evening? It's probably going to be a doozy of an Election Night and the tension likely won't resolve by bedtime. But maybe!!
Our beloved "Officer Edith" at Animal Care & Control has posted a video that you can enjoy as a moment of Zen today — so long as worms don't make you squeamish.
This is a rescue turtle (tortoise?) eating a mango and worm salad, just to get through. You're welcome.
Self soothing with with a mango and worm salad. pic.twitter.com/lKLzN31T94— Officer Edith (@OfficerEdith) November 3, 2020