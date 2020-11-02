This is just a friendly reminder for those who lost their mail-in ballots, or who aren't yet registered, or who never got theirs in the mail, or those who don't know where their polling places are or are nervous about how long the lines are going to be: You can go to the citywide voting center in front of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and it is super convenient and easy.

I went Monday afternoon and can attest that the place is very well staffed, enormous, and looks like it will be able to get people in and out quite quickly even if a big crowd shows up on Election Day. But go tonight before 8 p.m., or tomorrow when they open, or at lunch, and I am willing to bet that lines will be minimal, if there are any — especially given the huge volume of mail-voting that's going on.

Tomorrow is #ElectionDay! Let your voice be heard! #VOTE today or tomorrow @SFElections voting center @BillGrahamCivic. You may register to #VOTE & #VOTE the same day in San Francisco. @SFSheriff collects, secures & protects SF Election Day ballots. Do your part & #VOTE! pic.twitter.com/hRqwx6U4L9 — SF Sheriff's Office (@SheriffSF) November 2, 2020

The main tent entrance is over near Larkin Street at Grove, you'll be directed down a long row of polling workers who are set up on computers to look up your registration and print out a sticker with your info on it to slap on your ballot envelope. You take your ballots and your envelope into the next tent over where there is a sea of at least 100 standing voting booths, and you fill it out. Then it goes in a box on your way out the door, safe and secure — to be scanned and counted next door inside Bill Graham.

If you never mailed your ballot and you don't want to deal with the hassle of filling something out again, you can also bring your ballot envelope here and drop in a box, with no worries about the mail.

Otherwise, your neighborhood polling place will be open tomorrow starting at 7 a.m. Don't know where it is or want to see what the estimated wait time is? The SF Department of Elections has a tool for that right here.

GO VOTE!!!