- San Francisco ended its partnership with Verily, the life sciences arm of Google's parent company Alphabet, which was providing COVID testing for a pop-up site in the Tenderloin. The city says it stopped using Verily when its test-result turnaround time was 10 days. [SFGate]
- The Chase Center is opening for ballot drop-offs starting Saturday morning, through Election Day. [KRON4]
- Sign Hill Park in South San Francisco has been closed due to debris and dead trees that need to be removed following that October 16 vegetation fire sparked by two teenagers. [Chronicle]
- A thief was caught on video stealing half a rack of $20 sweatshirts from a shop at Fisherman's Wharf — and he apparently had a getaway vehicle? [KRON4]
- Gov. Gavin Newsom's Project Homekey just gave Oakland another $17.5 million to convert two aging hotels into housing for homeless people and those at risk of becoming homeless. [KTVU]
- Joe Biden just published an op-ed in a South Korean newspaper arguing for his candidacy, and the intended audience may be Korean immigrants in several key swing states in the U.S. [New York Times]
- Trump continues packing 'em in at rallies, and Trump supporters keep being pretty lax about — if not defiantly against — mask-wearing, leading to spikes in cases that are likely attributable to those rallies. [Associated Press]
Photo: Eve Batey