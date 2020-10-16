A wildfire that's been given the name the Diamond Fire broke out just after 12 p.m. on Friday afternoon on the dry hillside in South San Francisco that's home to the famed "Industrial City" sign, and it has led to evacuation orders for nearby homes.

Fire crews were responding to what was being called a four-alarm fire, as NBC Bay Area reports, on Sign Hill in South SF. Reportedly there are two aircraft and a helicopter in flight in the area as part of the firefight.

The fire is burning extremely close to homes in the area, and reportedly at least one home had caught fire as of 1:08 p.m.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents of Ridgeview Court, Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Viewmont Terrace, and Mountain Road.

A weather station in the area was showing 18 mile-per-hour winds. According to #Firemappers only one-tenth of an acre had burned, but we're awaiting updates.

Update 1:28 p.m.: CAFireScanner is reporting that the fire "got onto a couple of residential properties but has all been knocked down." The fire had reached about five acres and its potential maximum expansion was being pegged at 10 acres.