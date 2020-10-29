- Oakland police are investigating a fatal shooting on Grizzly Peak. The male victim was found in a turnout on the 2400 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard and was pronounced dead at the scene. [CBS SF]
- A female inmate in the Sonoma County Jail was found unresponsive early Thursday suffering from an undisclosed medical emergency, and died. Her cellmate who was hospitalized with an undisclosed condition. [CBS SF]
- A staffer at the state prison known as the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility has been cleared in a case in which an inmate claimed he warned the staffer that violence would ensue if he was not transferred. The inmate later confessed to killing two other inmates who were convicted of sex crimes against children with a cane. [Mercury News]
- Contra Costa County is investigating the disappearance of a day's worth of drop-box ballots, which they say amounts to "dozens" at most. [CBS SF]
- California's split reaction to Prop 16, which would reverse a decades-old ban on affirmative action, is telling about the state of the state. [Chronicle]
- Prepare for more shortages as there are signs that Americans are once again stockpiling various groceries and goods, preparing for a winter surge in COVID cases and more lockdowns. [ABC7]
Photo: James Hartono