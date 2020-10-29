- Things may not be completely back to normal, but Bay Bridge traffic pretty much is. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission says that traffic on the Bay Bridge has returned to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels. [ABC 7]
- California just recorded the fewest coronavirus deaths in a week since mid-April. Case counts are rising again, so this may just be a trough reflecting the drop in new cases in September and October. [Mercury News]
- Death rates from COVID-19 have dropped across the country, with medical advances and less crowded hospitals, but surging cases in multiple states could quickly change that. [New York Times]
- The Chronicle sat down with six San Franciscans — an ER doctor, a comic book store owner, a record shop owner, a bar owner, a rookie firefighter, and a gallery owner — to talk about the fears and hardships they've faced this year so far. [Chronicle]
- The Silicon Valley Organization is being accused of launching a racist attack ad in a race for a San Jose City Council seat. [ABC 7]
- Sonoma County officials say they are determined to get the county of the "Purple" tier for virus spread, but it has been difficult due to the large farm-worker community. [CBS SF]
- A Vallejo middle school teacher talks about having to conduct a class from his car in the parking lot of a Starbucks in order to get wi-fi signal during the power shutoffs this week. [CBS SF]
- Great news! The FBI is warning of a spike in ransomware attacks on hospitals just as virus cases are spiking. [New York Times]
- Facebook is giving its employees the week of Thanksgiving off, in order to compensate for this year's "challenges." [ABC 7]
Photo: Corleone Brown