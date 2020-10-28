- A two-term Sonoma city councilmember was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child molestation. David Cook was arrested by sheriff's deputies for alleged lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. [Chronicle]
- The person who published that anonymous NYT op-ed two years ago talking about being one of the "adults in the room" in the Trump White House has been revealed, and it's former chief of staff to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Miles Taylor. Taylor figured in a Lincoln Project ad talking about Trump's horrid response after the Camp Fire, and now he's a contributor on CNN. [CNN]
- The city of Pittsburg, in the East Bay, has agreed to a $7.3 million settlement for a lawsuit related to a death by choke-hold. The city will pay the family of Humberto Martinez Sr., who was killed by a police officer at the age of 32 in 2016. [Associated Press]
- Election officials across the Bay Area say they're seeing unprecedented levels of early voting. [KTVU]
- The family of Oscar Grant says they are "cautiously optimistic" after meeting with Alameda County DA Nancy O'Malley about her investigation into charging former BART police officer Anthony Pirone in Grant’s death. [CBS SF]
- Despite that Alameda County announcement, Berkeley has announced that its middle and high schoolers won't be returning to class before January at the earliest. [Berkeleyside]
- The sale of the TransAmerica Pyramid has gone through for $650 million after some delays. [Chronicle]
- The Michelin Guide folks held a virtual ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate California chefs in the absence of a guidebook this year, and it awarded the likes of Alice Waters and Thomas Keller with "Green Stars" for their focus on sustainability, and it crowned Mourad Lahlou's Aziza and Tacos Oscar in Oakland, among others, as "Delicious Discoveries." [SF Business Times]
