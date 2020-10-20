- A 24-Hour Fitness location on Van Ness is apparently rife with covidiots who don't like wearing masks while they work out. The gym allows members to go mask-less if they fill out a simple exemption form, and one gym-goer claims he's gotten attitude from several dudebros when he's asked them to pull their masks up from their chins. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- While San Francisco moved to the "yellow" tier today in the state's reopening framework, two counties slid back from "red" to "purple" territory. Both Riverside and Shasta counties are experiencing rising cases and will have to lock down again. [SFGate]
- Two SF supervisors want to expand the city's "Safe Sleeping Village" program to accommodate 500 more homeless people within nine months. The intent is to provide safe sleeping spaces, outdoors, to every homeless person so that they are not relegated to sidewalks or doorways. [Examiner]
- Trump apparently abruptly ended a 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl set to air this Sunday. He was supposed to do a walk-and-talk interview alongside Mike Pence but he didn't reappear for that, and then tweeted a photo accusing Stahl of not wearing a mask at the White House, though she had been right up until the interview, and after it. [CNN]
- SF Supervisors today approved the "CAREN Act," banning racially motivated calls to 911. [CBS SF]
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer signaled that he wasn't opposed to removing Senator Dianne Feinstein from the Judicial Committee after an uproar from liberal about her behavior during the Amy Coney Barrett hearing. [Chronicle]
- California liberals are also putting pressure on Gavin Newsom to appoint someone to Kamala Harris's potentially empty Senate seat who will vote to kill the Senate filibuster so Democrats can finally get some bills passed. [Chronicle]
