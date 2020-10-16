Flour & Water Pizzeria had a simple message spelled out in cheese this week.
The pizzeria, which unlike sister restaurants Flour + Water and Central Kitchen has not opened for outdoor dining (perhaps due to space constraints), is open for takeout and delivery. And they just posted the pizza below on Instagram.
"Vote for the people you care about, vote for the environment, vote for your community, vote for love over hate," they write.
And since it's Friday, why not also vote for pizza?