- The SFPD announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the October 4 homicide of 35-year-old Orlando Echeagaray in SoMa. 26-year-old Michael Stables of San Francisco was booked on one count of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, and 20-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Redwood City was booked on one count of accessory after the fact. [Chronicle]
- Following the lead of the James Beard Awards, the Michelin folks have canceled plans for a California guide, which they had said they were moving forward with despite the pandemic. Instead there will be a Virtual Family Meal event on October 27 that will double as a fundraiser. [Mercury News]
- On this Prime Day, Amazon workers at the company's San Leandro distribution center say they want to unionize. [Berkeleyside]
- A 72-year-old woman with dementia remains missing after a week after disappearing from a Burlingame care facility. [CBS SF]
- Now the Supreme Court has overruled a district court that said the Census could continue its count through the end of the month. [Associated Press]
- The City of San Francisco is giving $1.6 million in grants to small businesses to help them stay afloat and build outdoor seating areas. [ABC7]
- Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced an additional $100 million on top of $300 million already given to help local governments pay for more polling places and poll workers in the election. [ABC7]
