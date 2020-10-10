- Between land management costs and property damages, the economic toll of the state's spat of historic wildfires is estimated to be north of $10B. CA spends over $2.5B a year on CAL FIRE alone, and economists believe that, in order to keep future fires somewhat at bay, some 10 to 20 million acres need to be cleared of dead organic debris — at a possible cost of up to $1K per acre; the August Complex "gigafire" became the first wildfire in the state's history to burn over one million acres and at least 200 buildings. [ABC7 / LA Times]
- The second presidential debate has been canceled by the Commission on Presidential Debates after a tedious back-and-forth between Trump and Biden. The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after the President declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his COVID-19 diagnosis; Trump is now in talks to do a town hall with NBC on Thursday in lieu of the debate. [CNN]
- Alameda County has still not yet initiated dine-in service — but many East Bay foodies aren't too keen on dining indoors, anyways. [Oaklandside]
- Flour + Water sister restaurant Central Kitchen reopened for outdoor dining Friday as Central Kitchen Wine Bar, featuring a pared-down menu meant to be enjoyed with wine. [Hoodline]
- One SFGate editor took it upon himself to visit the confusing, mystifying Gravity Hill in Sonoma County to see why it's known for its physics-defying optical illusions. [SFGate]
- We reported yesterday how some 450 people have already died this year from overdoses in SF alone — but the Chronicle's now done more digging and found that at least two people have died from drug overdose each day in 2020; accidental drug overdoses are also up significantly from 2019. [Chronicle]
- Castello di Amorosa suffered substantial damage when the Glass Fire burned through the winery, but it's now reopened its tasting room for business. [KRON4]
- From Palette to Sorrel, here's some of the best pandemic dining in the Bay Area. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Courtesy of Unsplash via Ben Kuo