- The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified four victims who lost their lives in the Zogg Fire. Among the individuals named yesterday was the 8-year-old daughter of Michelle Rowe, who also perished in the blaze. [KPIX]
- SFPD is searching for a pickup truck driver who critically injured a man in a Thursday night hit-and-run. The victim, described as a man in his late-30s, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a driver in Bayview-Hunters Point; anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. [Patch]
- Amid a worsening pandemic, the Mission District's Community Thrift — one of the oldest thrift stores in the city — is struggling to stay afloat. [SFGate]
- From January through August of this year, over 450 overdose deaths have been recorded in San Francisco. [Mission Local]
- With mild temperatures and partially cloudy skies expected Saturday and Sunday, check out some of the Mission District’s best outdoor dining experiences this weekend. [Hoodline]
- Also: The Anchovy Bar, the latest restaurant from the team at State Bird Provisions, is finally open — with so many mouth-watering plates that pedestal the small baitfish. [Eater SF]
- Now that online schooling is very much a norm, Latino immigrant parents worry that there's a learning gap among OUSD students — and a complimentary Chromebook isn't enough to bridge it. [Oaklandside]
- Male Image, a decades-old staple in The Castro, was slated to close up shop; it's now been saved from imminent extirpation and renamed "Castro Barbers."[Hoodline]
- A new partnership between three Bay Area companies — Oakland-based fashion retailer Owl N Wood, San Francisco-based agencies Brandi Moore Agency, and JE Model — has produced a Black Panther-inspired "VOTE” t-shirt to motivate everyone to get out and... well, vote. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Courtesy of Unsplash via David von Diemar