- Containment on the Glass Fire reached 50 percent as of Tuesday morning, up from 41 percent on Monday night, and there was no further growth. Exhausted firefighters strengthened containment lines in Napa and Sonoma, and all but a few evacuation orders have been lifted. [CBS SF / Press Democrat]
- In a victory for Bay Area environmentalists, a federal judge has ruled that the EPA acted in contradiction of its own regulations when it lifted Clean Water Act protections for the Cargill salt ponds in Redwood City. Cargill has been considering developing the site since 2009, and activists believe it should be returned to marshlands. [Chronicle]
- UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong is extremely concerned for White House staff after seeing a "completely infectious" President Trump remove his mask to address the press from a balcony Monday night. [KRON4]
- San Mateo County businesspeople and county leaders fear the devastating economic impact of a second major wave of COVID infections. [CBS SF]
- FWIW, here are the Chronicle Editorial Board's endorsements for the 2020 ballot. [Chronicle]
- Free, rapid coronavirus testing launches at Oakland Airport today for both employees and travelers. [ABC7]
- Sonoma County remains the only one of the nine Bay Area counties in the "purple" zone for COVID prevalence, and the spread of the virus there currently ranks fifth worst in the state. [Press Democrat]
- As diners and chefs continue to eulogize The Restaurant at Meadowood, some former staffers recall an especially intense and abusive environment, even for a Michelin three-star kitchen. [Chronicle]
- The National Book Award finalists were just announced. [New York Times]
Photo: Kuldar Kalvik