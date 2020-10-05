- Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced late Monday that her office will reopen the investigation into the 2009 shooting of Oscar Grant. O'Malley's announcement came after a press conference and renewed push by Grant's family to have the case reopened, calling for renewed scrutiny of the actions of former BART police officer Anthony Pirone. [Bay City News]
- SF Mayor London Breed signed off on the city's $13.6 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 and $12.4 billion budget for 2021-22, letting her ongoing objections to be known about a budget for city worker raises. The budget depends on taxes that are up for approval on the November ballot, and she said, "How can we tell these residents who have lost so much that we are giving our workers raises?" [SF Business Times]
- Human remains were found near the abandoned car of a missing Berkeley woman, though they have not been confirmed to be hers. 75-year-old Betty Baxter Simmons was last seen on September 5, and her car was found on a remote road in Humboldt County on September 24 after possibly getting stuck. [Berkeleyside]
- A 34-year-old SF man has been charged in the assaults of two elderly women in the Tenderloin. [CBS SF]
- The Wednesday night debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice president Mike Pence will feature a plexiglass shield between the candidates. [Associated Press]
- Attorney General Bill Barr says he's going back to work at the DOJ after testing negative for COVID — but why did he quarantine again? [New York Times]
- And for whatever fucking reason, it's taken until October for the CDC to tell everyone that the coronavirus spreads indoors, and their guidance still doesn't go far enough, experts say. [Associated Press]
- SF residents were invited to attend the filming of an episode of The Great Food Truck Race in Union Square Monday evening starting at 6 p.m. [ABC7]
