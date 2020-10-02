- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday tested negative for COVID-19 after having attended a previous meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the week. Mnuchin had met with now-COVID-19-positive Trump in the Oval Office prior to his meeting with Pelosi; her Deputy Chief of Staff tweeted today that Pelosi is still negative for the novel respiratory disease; Mnuchin announced he tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning. [ABC7 / CNN]
- Beloved local dive bars Clooney's and Doc's Clock appear to be safe from closure amid the pandemic. Nob Hill’s raunchy, 70s-inspired Kozy Kar is also hanging on by dental floss, nevermind that the owner is a firm believer in herd immunity and an adamant anti-masker… so there's that. [SFGate]
- Several Piedmont residents are "disturbed and disappointed" after a vandal has been actively targeting and marking up neighborhood Black Lives Matter signs. More than a half a dozen episodes of this type of vandalization have been reported as of late. [NBC Bay Area]
- After 85 years, Harrington's Bar & Grill is closing in the Financial District. [Hoodline]
- Trump was taken to Walter Reed, a military hospital, Friday after he recorded a very stable and everything's-just-fine update on his current condition. [KRON4]
- West Oakland's O2 Artisans Aggregate industrial yard is quickly becoming a foodie haven and artist touchstone in the city. [Oaklandside]
- The City is slowly moving the homeless out of shelter-in-place hotel rooms — and into either permanent housing, homeless shelters, Navigation Centers, or back on the streets amid budget concerns. [Hoodline]
- Eater SF has published a satiating (and pragmatic) ode to San Francisco's obsession with Dutch crunch rolls. [Eater SF]
- With a worsening pandemic and millons still facing financial instability, a record number of young adults are moving back in with their parents — for better or worse. [The Bold Italic]
Image: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pictured paying her respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in the Statuary Hall on September 25, 2020. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool, via Getty Images)