- Kellyanne Conway announced Friday that she, too, has tested positive for COVID-19. The former White House advisor said she tested positive for the novel respiratory disease late Friday on Twitter — though her daughter broke the news first on TikTok. [NPR]
- The Instagram-famous Hello Kitty Truck is heading to San Francisco this month... amid the coronavirus crisis. The mobile shop will have in tow a slew of Hello Kitty merchandise and also sell like-themed snacks, teas, and coffees; be sure to bring a credit or debit card, as cash is not accepted and guests must wear face masks, maintain social distancing norms, and frequently sanitize their hands. [Patch]
- A U.S. Navy destroyer made a brief stop in SF yesterday to mark the start of an (almost entirely virtual) Fleet Week. Based in San Diego, the USS Michael Monsoor docked in the seven-by-seven Friday and left early Saturday morning, marking the rather early start to Fleet Week's scheduled virtual happenings that will be held from October 9 – 12. [KPIX]
- Bay Area-based bogus social media accounts are giving a signal boost to memes and groups that echo pro-Trump, oftentimes racist messaging. [Mission Local]
- And in other Trump-related news: White House physician Dr. Sean Conley announced this morning that the President is no longer running a fever and that his condition is improving. [CNBC]
- This sobering map tracks the wineries and historic landmarks destroyed by the Glass Fire. [ABC7]
- The Glass Fire, too, has ballooned to over 62,000 acres as of Saturday morning; the blaze is currently just 10 percent contained. [KRON4 / CAL FIRE]
- A local artist has put a creative spin on social-distancing circles, creating 19 “explosions of color” painted on the lawn of Yerba Buena Gardens. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Photo taken at a Hello Kitty convention in L.A. circa 2014. (Courtesy of Getty Images via Dan R. Krauss / Stringer.)