This afternoon was not a good time to take BART in the East Bay, as service was disrupted when a semi truck knocked a power line onto the tracks.



BART service was at a complete standstill across most of the East Bay as of about 1 p.m. this afternoon, though they now say they are “recovering.” BART said this afternoon that “BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to a down power line between West Oakland and Lake Merritt.”

But as of 1:33 p.m., BART says that they are resuming normal service. Muni and AC Transit can still get you across the Bay Bridge if need be.

UPDATE 1:33 PM: BART RESUMES NORMAL SERVICE THROUGH TRANSBAY TUBE AND DOWNTOWN OAKLAND https://t.co/99pf9dqiky — SFBART (@SFBART) October 1, 2020

NBC Bay Area reports that “The downed lines were caused by a semi-truck crash into a pole at Adeline and Third streets in Oakland.”

#BREAKING: Downed power lines in Oakland halt BART service across the bay and on other lines, the agency says. https://t.co/isaHvm47Mn pic.twitter.com/3TypOUkMQM — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 1, 2020

Image: Pi.1415926535 via Wikimedia Commons