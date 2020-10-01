This afternoon was not a good time to take BART in the East Bay, as service was disrupted when a semi truck knocked a power line onto the tracks.

BART service was at a complete standstill across most of the East Bay as of about 1 p.m. this afternoon,  though they now say they are “recovering.” BART said this afternoon that “BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to a down power line between West Oakland and Lake Merritt.”

But as of 1:33 p.m., BART says that they are resuming normal service. Muni and AC Transit can still get you across the Bay Bridge if need be.

NBC Bay Area reports that “The downed lines were caused by a semi-truck crash into a pole at Adeline and Third streets in Oakland.”

Image: Pi.1415926535 via Wikimedia Commons