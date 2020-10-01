- Kristen Urquiza, the SF woman whose father died of COVID who attended Tuesday's debate in Cleveland as Joe Biden's guest, called the experience "headache inducing." Biden never got the chance to call out her presence there, and she says, "Not only were the harshness of the president's words grating on me, but I had a picture with me of my dad that I kept looking down at." [ABC 7]
- The CZU Lightning Complex destroyed over 900 homes in Santa Cruz County, many in affordable areas, exacerbating what was already a housing crisis there. [Chronicle]
- The CDC has, as expected, extended the no-sail ban for cruise ships until the end of October. [ABC 7]
- Facebook, of course, saw an uptick in Proud Boys content after Tuesday's presidential debate. [Mercury News]
- KPIX went around North Beach to see restaurants that had reopened at 25-percent capacity indoors on Wednesday night. [CBS SF]
- San Jose has been seeing a spike in fires at homeless encampments. [CBS SF]
- A swarm of more than 100 small earthquakes struck Imperial County near the Mexican border between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. [SFGate]
- Bay Area performing artists are pivoting however they can to make ends meet during the pandemic. [KQED]
- 54-year-old Timothy Ray, a.k.a. the "Berlin Patient" who was cured of HIV through a bone-marrow transplant, has died of leukemia. [Chronicle]
Photo: Will Truettner