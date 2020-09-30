- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco today announced charges against a Tenderloin drug dealer who allegedly sold fentanyl to someone who died of an OD in May. Celin David Doblado-Canaca is accused of selling the substance to two individuals who believed it was cocaine, and one died in San Bruno. [CBS SF]
- Expect air quality to be really terrible when you wake up Thursday morning. Smoke from the North Complex, August Complex, and Creek Fires is expected to blow directly over the Bay Area starting late Wednesday night. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]
- Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law today to commit California to studying reparations for Black Americans. The law creates a state task force that will look in to how the state can make amends in particular to descendants of slaves. [Associated Press]
- The SFPD arrested two men, a 36-year-old and a 21-year-old, on Tuesday in connection with two separate stabbings in two neighborhoods. The first occurred in SoMa Tuesday afternoon, injuring two people, and the second occurred at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Portola neighborhood following a fight between two men. [CBS SF]
- The Zogg Fire, near Redding, has burned over 51,000 acres and has now claimed a fourth life. The Glass Fire had a relative lull today in Napa and Sonoma, but tomorrow will be the real test as winds pick up. [Chronicle]
- The House has delayed a vote on the second coronavirus stimulus package to allow for more talks. [CNBC]
- Outdoor permit fees for SF restaurants are being shelved until 2022. [SF Business Times]
- Some neighbors on Twin Peaks are balking over a proposed 25-year lease extension for a 50-year-old gas station on public land, which the Board of Supervisors is voting on next week. [Hoodline]
- Having settled his score with the city, SF Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone is now going after the state and its limitations on indoor capacity for places of worship. [CBS SF]
- Miyabi Sushi on Church Street is closing for good after 33 years. [Hoodline]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram