A major traffic jam on I-80 in San Francisco occurred Wednesday morning due to a police incident that began around 10 a.m., closing all eastbound lanes of the freeway approaching the Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol posted about the incident first, and at 10:13 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department tweeted an image from the scene, saying that they were assisting CHP officers with an "individual in crisis."

⚠️ Police Activity ⚠️



Anticipate delays on US-I80 through San Francisco. We are on scene along with @CHPSanFrancisco assisting an individual in crisis. Our Crisis Negotiation Officers are on scene to assist the individual.



Updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/mwLbulFm5m — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) September 30, 2020

The incident shutdown all eastbound lanes of I-80 for about three hours, creating a major traffic headache in downtown SF and extending back down 101 onto the Peninsula. Motorists were being told to exit I-80 at the 4th Street off-ramp and re-enter at Harrison or Bryant Street in order to reach the bridge. Also, anyone driving up from the Peninsula was told to use 280 to enter San Francisco, and to reach the bridge from Bryant or Harrison Street.

At 1:20 p.m., CHP San Francisco tweeted that the subject had surrendered and was "being transported to San Francisco General Hospital for medical treatment."

The subject has surrendered and safely detained with no injuries to any emergency personnel. The subject is being transported to San Francisco General Hospital for medical treatment and all eastbound lanes are now being re-opened for traffic. — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 30, 2020

Residual traffic on I-80 is likely going to be ongoing for a while.