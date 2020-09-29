A not-yet-identified 30-year-old man is clinging to life after a violent Monday night attack at Fillmore and Geary.

Some manner of argument went badly for an unidentified 30-year-old man last night, as the San Francisco Police Department tell KPIX the victim is currently “hospitalized with life-threatening injuries” after being attacked with a metal bar. The alleged attacker is still at large.

KPIX’s full report on the incident notes there was a dispute between two unnamed people at about 9:05 p.m. Monday night at Fillmore Street and Geary Boulevard, which escalated into the victim “being assaulted with a metal bar.”

“Arriving officers learned two men had gotten into a fight,” KPIX reports. “At some point the suspect struck the victim with a metal bar before taking off, police said.”

Police also say the unnamed suspect is 28, which indicates they do know something about who this individual is.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip by to TIP411 with the word “SFPD” at the start of the message.



Image: Google Street View