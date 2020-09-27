- PG&E is warning that those living in Sonoma and Napa might be without electricity later tonight. And now that the Glass Fire is burning through the region at an alarming rate, those impromptu shutoffs seem inevitable; the utility company notes that only two customers will be affected in Sonoma County, but hundreds might lose power in Napa County. [ABC7]
- As the strong possibility of reopening indoor dining looms in SF, "last-minute" updates to the City's indoor guidelines are being feverishly worked on. San Francisco released an early draft of its indoor dining guide Friday, ahead of the expected move of San Francisco next week into the "orange tier" of the states COVID-19 reopening plan — but important updates on things like capacity limits are still being ironed out. [SFGATE]
- Senator Scott Wiener is still getting cyberbullied (and sent death threats) by members of the QAnon. [KRON4]
- San Francisco-Marin Food Bank — having served tens, if not hundreds of Bay Area locals amid the pandemic — recently secured its first union deal. [Mission Local]
- The “Forever Oakland” initiative is helping to collect hundreds of pounds of trash at each of its Saturday cleanups. [KPIX]
- Oakland's gardening centers and nurseries are experiencing a second wind of popularity amid the pandemic. [Oaklandside]
- Parts of San Francisco are expected to be in the low-90s Monday... with other parts of the Bay Area easily hitting triple-digit temps later that day. [SFGATE]
- From having to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic to being at the mercy of open office setups, there are some facets about modern life that are really best left in our pre-pandemic lives. [The Bold Italic]
- And as we all saw coming: Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court yesterday to fill the seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg... but ACB — (which sounds like me, as a dyslexic, trying to spell out the alphabet at four years old) — just doesn't have the same ring to it. [NYT]
Image: Alex Martinez