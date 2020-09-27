Amid many parts of the Bay Area under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Services, Napa County sheriffs frantically hurried to warn rural wine country residents Sunday morning to evacuate as the "rapidly spreading" Glass Fire continued burning through the nearby dry hillsides — at an alarming rate.

In a dizzying, demoralizing fit of déjà vu, another NorCal fire is raging through the heart of Napa Valley — between Calistoga and St. Helena — that broke out overnight. By 8 a.m. this morning, the "Glass Fire," as it's being called, had already burned north of 800 acres. Cal Fire is warning of the inferno's "dangerous rate of spread" as evacuation orders continue to pile up; the wildfire was just 20 acres in size at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

KPIX reported that at 4:15 a.m., Napa County officials issued evacuation orders for residents living in and around the Deer Park community. Less than three hours later, inhabitants occupying properties on College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive, and all of Lommel Road were told to evacuate.

Glass Fire Evacuation Center Open at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa. Bring a face covering, practice good hygiene, and social distancing. Open only to those impacted by the evacuations and an address verification will be in place. https://t.co/qu4aB3aWzd — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) September 27, 2020

Below is the entire list of evacuation currently underway in Napa County, per KRON4:

All of Crystal Springs Rd and North Fork Crystal Spring Rd.Silverado Trail from Larkmead Ln to Deer Park Rd.

Deer Park Rd to Crystal Springs Rd

Deer Park Rd to Devils Elbow

Eastside of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Rd to Deer Park Rd. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road.

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive.

All of Lommel Road

The Glass Fire has already leveled some structures in the area, and as SFGATE noted, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District sent a rescue team to help evacuate some patients at the Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital. (Though the hospital's emergency room remains open, nonetheless.)

On top of the elevated smoke plume from the Sierra wildfires that will gradually move closer to our area this evening, there is now a thin line of elevated smoke coming from the #GlassFire #GlassIncident that is being driven by offshore winds into Sonoma and Marin counties. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/9BPnTUDGo8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 27, 2020

According to the official Cal Fire report, the cause of the fire is still "under investigation," and the Glass Fire is currently 0 percent contained. Burned structures, too, have been reported.

You can read the official Cal Fire report, here — but expect the figures and statistics listed to change wildly as the day matures.

Image: Screenshot via #FireMappers, showing the Glass Fire's current perimeter as it compares to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.