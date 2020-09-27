49ers legend Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer were startled by an intruder on Saturday while staying in a home in Malibu, and the female suspect allegedly snatched their infant grandchild and tried to make off with the baby.

TMZ has the odd news item from Saturday evening, when the Montanas were the victims of an apparent hot-prowl burglary attempt that became an attempted kidnapping. A 39-year-old woman allegedly came into the Malibu home through an unlocked door around 5 p.m. Saturday. She reportedly walked up to an unnamed woman who was holding the infant and grabbed the child, taking the baby to another room.

Joe and Jennifer then reportedly confronted the woman and "wrestled" the baby out of her arms. She then reportedly ran out of the house.

The Montanas went outside and flagged down two L.A. County Sheriff's deputies who were already in the vicinity on an unrelated matter, and they found and arrested the suspect a short distance away.

The woman was reportedly booked on kidnapping and burglary charges.

Joe Montana, 64, remains one of the legends of the NFL, having served as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979 to 1992. He continues to call San Francisco home, as far as we know, though his last known residence was in Unit 41C in the Millennium Tower — which, in a 2017 lawsuit against the developers he called "uninhabitable, unmarketable, and valueless," due to the ongoing and well-publicized issues with its sinking foundation.

Joe and Jennifer Montana have four children together: Alexandra (b. 1985), Elizabeth (b. 1986), Nate (b. 1989), and Nick (b. 1992).

Photo: Joe and Jennifer Montana attend the Sports Illustrated Experience Friday Night Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)