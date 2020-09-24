- SF City Attorney Dennis Herrera is suing 28 known drug dealers in the Tenderloin, threatening arrest and civil fines if they enter the neighborhood. Herrera's office worked with the SFPD to create the list, and all but one of the dealers live outside of the city. [Chronicle]
- United Airlines is offering rapid COVID tests at SFO for passengers flying to Hawaii. The tests allow passengers who test negative to avoid Hawaii's 14-day quarantine requirement after landing. [SF Business Times]
- Mail theft has been on the rise in Oakland, with thieves targeting specific buildings and carrying counterfeit keys to access banks of mailboxes. [KTVU]
- Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody warned the county board of supervisors this week to avoid the "mistake" of reopening too many businesses too soon, explaining that she was waiting to assess the impact of schools of reopening before moving forward. [Mercury News]
- Wineries in Sonoma and Napa continue to assess the damage from wildfire smoke to their grapes, and the extent of the potential smoke taint is still unknown. [CBS SF]
- Authorities in Marin County are investigating reports of teenagers shooting paintballs at senior citizens and causing injuries. [KRON4]
- At least six private schools in San Francisco have been cleared to reopen for in-person learning. [KRON4]
- UC Berkeley is considering banning all walking, biking, or running across the campus by the broader Berkeley community in keeping with state COVID guidelines. [Berkeleyside]
- President Trump and Melania were jeered and heckled by protesters Thursday when they visited Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's coffin at the Supreme Court steps. [New York Times]
