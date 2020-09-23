- Trump's Department of Justice is preparing to announce some sort of antitrust action action against Google/Alphabet before the election. The DOJ is reportedly trying to enlist bipartisan support from states' attorneys general. [Associated Press]
- Different studies have different conclusions about whether using cannabis could help or hurt COVID-19 patients, but its anti-inflammatory properties may actually help. The effect of smoke on the lungs, not so much. [Chronicle]
- A 35-year-old man who died in a jail cell in Contra Costa County last year of a methamphetamine and fentanyl overdose had just gotten out of a hospital for an infection, as investigators revealed in a hearing Wednesday. It's believed that the inmate smuggled the drugs into the jail after suffering opiate withdrawals. [Mercury News]
- Napa residents and business owners are angry about the city's plan to isolate and quarantine homeless people in a downtown church during the pandemic. [ABC7]
- About three dozen protesters staged a "die-in" at 16th and Mission on Wednesday and marched to further demonstrate at the Federal Building downtown over the president's disregard for human life and the 200,000th death from COVID-19. [Mission Local]
- Trump made it completely clear today that he intends to get a ninth justice on the Supreme Court before the election so that they will rule in his favor when election results are disputed in the court. [New York Times]
- The insane, alt-right Proud Boys group wanted to hold a 10,000-person rally in Portland this week but they've been denied a permit over COVID concerns. [KOIN]
- Yosemite National Park is reopening on Friday after wildfire smoke forced it to close two weeks ago. [SFGate]
