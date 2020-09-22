- Mitt Romney says he'll vote on a new Supreme Court Justice, all but assuring that Trump's awful nominee, whoever she may be, will be seated on the court before the election. It's still going to get ugly. [KTVU]
- A small vegetation fire prompted an evacuation in Belmont on Monday afternoon. Evacuation orders were lifted by 9 p.m. [Chronicle]
- The U.S. officially crossed the 200,000 mark for COVID deaths last night. [SFist]
- Trump is still saying the virus "affects virtually nobody," by which he means a lot of Black and brown people. [New York Times]
- San Francisco continues to have the lowest COVID death rate, 0.87%, of any major city in the U.S., and we can thank a lack of a major surge and great hospitals. [SFGate]
- Facebook is prepared to treat the U.S. like a third-world country after Election Day, and take "pretty exceptional measures to significantly restrict the circulation of content on our platform" — something that's done in countries where there is "real civic instability." [The Verge]
- Apple CEO Tim Cook still isn't committing to a date when employees are expected to return to Apple Park, but he says, "hopefully" sometime next year. [SF Business Times]
- These seven candidates are vying for seats on SF's School Board. [Examiner]
- Here's another piece about how California didn't think correctly about wildfires 100 years ago, and now we're paying for it. [New York Times]
- They've gone through the whole alphabet already in hurricane season, by September 21, and so the first ever Greek-lettered tropical storm to make landfall in the U.S. hit Texas last night. [ABC7]
