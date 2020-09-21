- With the hot weather set to arrive Saturday and Sunday, there could be more red-flag warnings and power shutoffs in the North and East Bay. It's not for certain yet, but an ABC 7 meteorologist is predicting offshore winds that could create dangerous fire conditions. [ABC 7]
- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has teamed up with Supervisor Dean Preston for a "victim-assistance program" for District 5 business owners who have had their windows smashed or vandalized during the pandemic. The pair have created a fund for business owners to apply for to offset their repair costs. [CBS SF]
- The CDC was once again dicking around today — no doubt at Trump's own insistence — after publishing new guidance about airborne transmission of the coronavirus, then saying the draft guidance was published "in error." It's spread in the air and lingers in indoor spaces! The end! [ABC 7 / New York Times]
- There is a vigil tonight in Oakland for a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot inside a home last week. A 16-year-old Fresno boy identified as her boyfriend was arrested in the shooting. [East Bay Times]
- California will have a two-week freeze on new unemployment claims, after which Governor Newsom says checks will be processed much faster. [Chronicle]
- A new pop-up COVID testing site — with added flu vaccinations — is happening today, Wednesday, and next Monday at 16th and Mission. [Mission Local]
- Bars and restaurants in downtown Oakland are hoping that a "flex streets" program of street closures will help make up for some of their pandemic losses. [Berkeleyside]
- A World War II bomber on its way back to New York after a commemoration event in Hawaii crash-landed and sustained significant damage in a field in Stockton on Saturday night. [Mercury News]
- A 2018 photo of Sen. Dianne Feinstein appearing to talk sternly to a cornered Sen. Lisa Murkowski during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings is making the rounds on Twitter again today in connection with the SCOTUS drama and her "bullying" Murkowski, but don't be fooled. [Twitter]
Photo: Getty Images