- The Bay Area's official cumulative case count in the pandemic is going to hit 100,000 in the next day or two. The region's numbers are stabilizing overall with declining hospitalizations, and that total is still only 12.5% of the state's total cases, when this region represents 20% of the state's population. [SFist]
- A San Francisco city employee who worked in the human resources department has resigned and been implicated in a bizarre case involving forged emails and a fake settlement agreement for an SFMTA employee who'd filed a discrimination complaint. It doesn't sound like money changed hands, but the employee, Rebecca Sherman, apparently wrote to the complainant telling them their case had been reopened and a settlement was on its way, causing them to dismiss a pending lawsuit. [Chronicle]
- Apparently the city of SF was rankled by not making it to the state's "orange" tier for reopening today. Officials feel the city has met the numbers in order to do so, but it will likely happen next week. [Chronicle]
- A 24-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday night in Visitacion Valley. [CBS SF]
- Three men were arrested this week in connection with a violent home invasion robbery that happened almost exactly two years ago in Millbrae. [CBS SF]
- Santa Clara County just became the first county in California to make Juneteenth a paid holiday. [Bay City News]
- Like San Francisco and Santa Clara, Alameda County is holding off on reopening indoor restaurants despite reaching the red tier. [Chronicle]
- Facebook says it just shut down 150 fake accounts linked to China that were publishing posts both for and against Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and, curiously, Pete Buttigieg. [CNN]
- 179 arrests were just made and 500 kilograms of drugs were seized in connection with a federal operation targeting the dark web network known as Wall Street Market. [Wired]
- Oakland's beloved New Parkway movie theater has been a food-only operation these past few months, and neighbors love it. [Berkeleyside]
- The deYoung Museum reopened to members today, and it will reopen to the public on Friday, with its Frida Kahlo show already sold out for the first two weeks. [ABC7]
- KQED takes a look back at Ken Kesey's time in the Santa Cruz mountain town of La Honda, and asks whether or not their are descendants of his LSD lab monkeys still roaming the woods there. [KQED]
Photo: Getty Images