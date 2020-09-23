- Johnson & Johnson has just launched a final, large-scale study of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine, which involves 60,000 volunteers in eight countries. It is based on the company's earlier ebola vaccine, and the study is expected to yield results by early next year. [Associated Press]
- Two suspects were arrested for attempted murder following a stabbing inside a residence in Santa Rosa on Tuesday night. [KRON4]
- Dr. Fauci says that disturbing "long-hauler" symptoms of recovered COVID patients, including heart inflammation and cognitive abnormalities, prove that "we do not completely understand the nature of this illness." [Chronicle]
- It's Climate Week 2020, and Governor Gavin Newsom is making an announcement Wednesday morning about a new state initiative for reducing carbon emissions. [KTVU]
- Strada Investment Group, the developer of this major new proposed mixed-use complex at Piers 30/32, has been granted exclusive negotiating rights with the Port of SF. [SF Business Times]
- Construction of backyard in-law units or ADUs (accessory dwelling units) has been booming around the Bay Area, and one Redwood City company has some cool prefab ones. [CBS SF]
- Louisville is bracing for civil unrest as the Kentucky Attorney General is expected to announce his charging decision in the Breonna Taylor shooting case today. [KRON4]
- With a big win over the Rockies on Tuesday, the Giants are holding on to a wild-card spot in this abbreviated MLB season. [Bay City News]
Photo: Darwin Bell