- Following the archbishop's op-ed in the Washington Post last week, hundreds of Catholics gathered outside SF City Hall on Sunday to protest the continued closure of churches. Many were wearing t-shirts that said "We are Essential" and "We need the holy Eucharist," and they paraded up to St. Mary's on Cathedral Hill for a large outdoor worship service. [Mercury News]
- The North Complex fires in Butte and Plumas counties are now 64-percent contained as of Monday morning, and the larger August Complex in Mendocino and beyond is 34-percent contained. Cal Fire also released a preliminary damage assessment map for the North Complex. [Cal Fire]
- Hospitals around the Bay Area say they are already starting to see the season's first cases of the flu. [Chronicle]
- Restaurants are back open for indoor dining at 25-percent capacity in Santa Cruz, Marin, and Napa counties, but health officials in Santa Clara and San Francisco counties continue to cast doubt about the safety of this. [Mercury News]
- Nancy Pelosi went on Kara Swisher's "Sway" podcast and said that if the election were held tomorrow "we would win it all." [New York Times]
- COVID-19 spikes are happening in multiple places in Europe and the U.S., fueling fears of a terrible winter. [The Hill / New York Times]
- Shares in big banks like JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank fell Monday following a report that they have continued assisting in money laundering for disreputable individuals, including Paul Manafort. [Associated Press]
- Schitt's Creek swept the comedy awards at the Emmys last night, and Zendaya made history as the youngest person to win for Best Actress in a drama series for Euphoria. [Newsweek]
- President Trump has said he'll be announcing a Supreme Court nomination by the end of the week, and it will be a woman. [ABC7]
Image: Wikimedia