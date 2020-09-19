- SF Department of Health inspectors have started assessing schools in the city ahead of in-class teaching. Among the long checklist of protocols and requirements, hand sanitizer bottles and cleaning equipment must be abundant; windows are allowed to stay open; proper social distancing measures and protective boundaries must be in place at all times; and "silent lunches" could be implemented to thwart children from spending too much time unmasked while eating or drinking. [KPIX]
- The historic Cesar Chavez mural went down last week. But residents of the Mission District were quick to help preserve pieces of this work of public art. [Mission Local]
- Oklahoma's Tulsa Remote Program, which gives approved applicants $10K to move into the southern city while holding a remote working position, has received hundreds of applicants. And, as expected: a sizable chunk are from the Bay Area. [ABC7]
- With a new climate crisis on our collective doorsteps every day, Oakland's youths are rallying to save the planet. [Oaklandside]
- Valencia Street is (for the most part) closed on weekends, allowing restaurants to serve tables in the roadway — but a shortage of volunteers for the city's dining in the streets program is threatening its existence. [Eater SF]
- The new, pop-up drive-in movie theater at Fort Mason drew a sold-out crowd last night; many other dates this month now also have no more available tickets, as well. [KPIX]
- Surprise: Trump's shortlist of Supreme Court nominees is just as dystopian and maddening as we all thought it would be. [New York Times]
- And the story of state's last documented California grizzly bear, Monarch, is... indeed, quite sad. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Chris Leipelt