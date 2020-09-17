- The federally funded Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, on the UC Berkeley campus, has suspended diversity training due to President Trump's executive order. Trump has called such training "divisive, anti-American propaganda." [Chronicle]
- A (clearly Republican) Fresno family is up in arms that Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Kamala Harris toured their burned-down home's property and used it for a photo op. "What has me really frustrated right now is the fact that these two politicians used my parents loss for a photo opportunity to push their political agenda!" writes a man named Trampas Patten. [KTVU]
- The woman accused of watching TV on her phone while she was supposed to be keeping an eye on the road behind the wheel of an Uber autonomous vehicle in testing in Arizona is being charged with negligent homicide in the March 2018 death of a pedestrian. Elaine Herzberg was struck and killed by the self-driving car in Tempe, and 46-year-old Rafaela Vasquez could face jail time. [SF Business Times]
- An elderly man who was hospitalized and later died after an August 7 attack with a metal pipe in the Tenderloin has been identified as 75-year-old Sach Truong. [CBS SF]
- A new report finds that half of BART Police officers' use of force incidents last year involved Black men. [Chronicle]
- Billionaire Tom Steyer has listed his home in San Francisco's Pacific Heights for $11 million, citing both the climate crisis and the fact that his kids don't seem to want it. [Wall Street Journal]
- Severe thunderstorms with dry lightning were threatening to make fire conditions worse in Oregon today. [New York Times]
- A federal judge based in Washington State is issuing a preliminary injunction that was sought by 14 states to halt any US Postal System changes that have been slowing down the mail. [KTVU]