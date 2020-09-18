- Apple and Google are being ordered by the Trump Administration to remove TikTok and WeChat from their app stores by Sunday. The apps will still exist on users' phones for now, but can't be updated, and soon they may stop working altogether. [CNN]
- A reportedly horrific, one-car crash in the Oakland hills Thursday night took the life of one man. A 42-year-old male passenger in the 2020 BMW M340i — which ran off Skyline Boulevard and hit some trees — died at the scene, while the 39-year-old driver was hospitalized in stable condition. [CBS SF]
- The North Complex Fire in Plumas and Butte counties is now the fifth largest in state history, and the fifth deadliest. 15 people have been confirmed dead in the blaze, which continues burning and is 41-percent contained as of this morning. [Chronicle]
- A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when a SMART train struck her car and pushed it about 100 feet in San Rafael. [ABC7]
- Six San Franciscans hired as Census counters say their work was cut short in August and it's clear the count is not complete. [Chronicle]
- Coyotes around Tennessee Valley Beach in Marin County are more frequently approaching humans because hikers have been feeding them, and one woman was recently hospitalized after being bitten on the leg. [Mercury News]
- A firefighter died while battling the El Dorado Fire in Southern California, which was sparked by a pyrotechnic device used at a gender-reveal party. [New York Times]
- Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci are saying that we could have a mild flu season as a result of social distancing already in place. [Mercury News]
- Now Carole Baskin is getting her own reality series. [New York Times]
Photo: Murat Kucukkarakasli/Getty Images