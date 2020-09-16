- Five people were shot, two of them fatally, in what sounds like a drive-by shooting near San Jose State Tuesday night. The shooting took place two blocks south of the university, on the 600 block of South 8th Street, near East Reed Street. [Mercury News]
- Two Oakland police officers were hospitalized this morning after a car they were checking on following a crash dragged them for 10 to 15 feet before fleeing the scene. The car crashed into a tree around 7 a.m., the officers believed the driver was unresponsive, but they woke up and threw the car in reverse. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- UCSF is seeking participants for a study — both those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have not — which will seek to better understand where people are being infected. The study just involves signing up for an app. [KRON4]
- There was an outbreak of "swimmer's itch" at a beach along the Bay in Richmond, and park-goers are being warned not to go in the water. The affliction, also known as cercarial dermatitis, is caused by parasites that infect some birds and mammals. [CBS SF]
- More than a dozen private and charter schools in San Francisco are in the final stages of receiving waivers to resume in-person teaching. [Examiner]
- A CrossFit gym owner in San Francisco says that reopening after the extended closure is like "starting from scratch" in terms of recruiting members. [ABC7]
- Apple is touting the new Apple Watch 6 as being a potential COVID-19 diagnostic tool because it has a blood oxygen monitor, but wrist-based blood oxygen sensors have mostly proven to be inaccurate. [The Verge / ABC 7]
- Restaurants may reopen for indoor dining in Contra Costa County before they do in SF. [Eater]
