- Berkeley hills residents are freaked out by late-night fireworks and other dangerous activity during this fire season. Berkeley City Councilmember Susan Wengraf is introducing an emergency resolution today calling for immediate action to stop bonfires and fireworks in the fire-prone hills. [Berkeleyside]
- As part of an agreement finalized Tuesday, Major League Baseball teams will spend their post-season in a bubble at the Texas Rangers' new stadium in Arlington, Texas. Meanwhile, the Rangers are last in the AL West as of today Tuesday, with little chance of advancing to the postseason. [Chronicle]
- Berkeley police have arrested a suspect in an August 10 robbery of a TV news cameraman — one in a long string of such robberies in the East Bay. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jimmy Ray of Hayward, and he was allegedly seen on surveillance video stealing the camera at gunpoint. [CBS SF]
- Castro District Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is calling out Golden Pacific Properties LLC, a landlord he says is unreasonably demanding back rent to April 1 from retail tenants who had to close in the first months of the pandemic — in a neighborhood where dozens of storefronts sit empty. [Chronicle]
- Marin County joined San Francisco and Santa Clara counties in the "red" second tier on the state's reopening chart today. [CBS SF]
- SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced that he and a group of progressive prosecutors across the state are founding the Prosecutors Alliance of California, in order to advocate for police reform and push back on powerful law enforcement unions. [Bay City News]
- There was no new 5G iPhone, but Apple unveiled new versions of the iPad and Apple Watch at a virtual event on Tuesday. [CBS SF]
- Due to extremely poor air quality in Seattle, the Giants-Mariners game set for today was postponed, and the teams are coming back to Oracle Park. [KRON4]
- This is draconian but oddly satisfying: A political leader in the Philippines is forcing a group of anti-maskers to dig graves for the COVID dead. [KRON4 via KXAN]
Photo: Darwin Bell