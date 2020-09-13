- Gyms, nail and hair salons, and hotels can now operate certain indoor services starting tomorrow. As we mentioned earlier in the week, gyms in San Francisco can finally allow up patrons indoors to workout out — though, capacity will be capped at 10 percent — and nail and hair salons, too, can operate indoor services starting Monday; SF hotels are allowed to reopen to tourists tomorrow, as well... but it's not exactly clear how well that boundary was previously enforced. [KRON4]
- BART being BART suddenly shut down this morning. While the reason for the impromptu shuttering isn't clear yet, the transit agency tweeted out "BART remains CLOSED until further notice" earlier this morning — and still appears to be inoperational. [Twitter]
- With the Proposition C court win, almost $500M is now at the City's disposal to help San Francisco's growing homeless population. Any number of homeless programs — from funding non-violent intervention teams to mental health centers and shelters — may be funded by the $492M injection into the City's budget; admittedly, $196M of the amount will go toward repaying San Francisco's general fund. [KQED]
- A measure will find its way on November's ballot that, if it garners the majority vote, would allow people as young as 16 to vote in San Francisco. [The Hill]
- People are actively fleeing the Bay Area to escape the hellacious air conditions, flying out of SFO and OAK to smoke-free destinations like Las Vegas or parts of Colorado. [KPIX]
- When a "[deep] marine layer arrives" later this evening, it'll help path the way to clearer, less smoky skies next week — and even will bring the slightest possibility of showers. [ABC7]
- As Yosemite continues to be buried in a thick layer of smoke and ash, one SFGATE reporter is on the ground and describing (in incredible detail) what it's like to be hunkered down in the park, right now. [SFGATE]
- Ready your tissues: Salem Statesman Journal journalist Capi Lynn recounts the harrowing, brave, tragic story of one father's quest to find his son amid the raging Beachie Creek Fire — and manages to tell the story in a truly moving, sobering way. [Statesman Journal]
Image: Chris Leipelt