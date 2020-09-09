- The North Complex fire burning in Plumas and Butte counties made a southwest run late Tuesday and the entire city of Oroville is now under an evacuation warning. The towns of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, and Forbestown were all ordered to evacuate Tuesday afternoon. [SFGate]
- ICYMI, the sun-blocking smoke right now is high aloft in the atmosphere from multiple fires far north of us in Oregon, Mendocino, and elsewhere. It's not certain how soon this will clear. [SFist]
- In some sign of recovery, BART is adding back some more rush-hour trains on several lines. The system remained at 82-percent below baseline ridership as of this week. [Chronicle]
- We're continuing to set new records in the region with 23 consecutive Spare the Air days. The previous record was 14 days. [KRON4]
- Three SF men were arrested last week in connection with burglaries and bike thefts in North Beach. Two of the men, brothers Header and Daniel Cauich, were also arrested in connection with a 2016 murder but charges against them were dropped. [CBS SF]
- Even though gyms have been open for weeks for workouts outdoors in SF, today's apparently the "official" day and KRON 4 had live shots of workouts under the orange sky. [KRON4]
- On the plus side, near-surface smoke is going to remain light to non-existent in SF throughout Wednesday. [NWS Sacramento/Twitter]
Smoky conditions again today. See graphic below on forecast between this morning and this afternoon.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/7bqSA2f0Qi— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 9, 2020
Photo: Brock Keeling/Twitter