A vibrant — glow-in-the-dark, jam-packed, vociferous — group of at least a thousand people descended on Ocean Beach Saturday night for an impromptu Burning Man celebration, ignoring all social distancing norms in a thoughtless fit of frivolity.

The indomitable ignorance of the human spirit will never cease to amaze, with one of the more recent examples of that incomprehension happening along Ocean Beach last night as a huge gaggle of Burners inundated the area for a spontaneous party. Barely anyone was six feet apart from one another; many didn't wear masks; partygoers, apparently, trashed the area.

Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man. This was absolutely reckless & selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people's lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 6, 2020

Everyone in attendance opted to ignore advice from City health officials, putting the greater populace at risk amid a global pandemic. And all for a very brief taste of pre-pandemic normalcy — that Mayor Breed called absolutely "reckless [and] selfish."

Burning Man 2020. ♥️ ocean beach pic.twitter.com/Yb1t3WUNkz — Maya 🐠 (@mayavada) September 6, 2020

"This was absolutely reckless [and] selfish,” tweeted Breed, denouncing the gathering. “You are not celebrating. You are putting people’s lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus.”

Per the SF Examiner, nearby residents reported loud music and traffic late Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning; another, albeit smaller, event was held at Baker Beach, as well.

With whispers that another iteration of the party might again happen tonight, Breed Sunday afternoon stated that not only are the area's parking lots now closed — but there will also be an increased law enforcement presence patrolling the area.

We've heard people may return tonight. Don't do it.



We will be closing the parking lots at Ocean Beach. Law enforcement will be patrolling.



We know people love Burning Man & people want to get together this weekend. But we all need to do our part. Stay home, stay safe. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 6, 2020

"We will be closing the parking lots at Ocean Beach," Breed tweeted. "Law enforcement will be patrolling. We know people love Burning Man [and] people want to get together this weekend. But we all need to do our part. Stay home, stay safe."

Breed later added that people thinking about participating in a repeat of last night's irresponsible shenanigans shouldn't heed that itch, echoing the evergreen advice from season five of RuPaul's Drag Race: “Don't fuck it up.”

As of this Sunday afternoon, there are 90,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area — up from 90,211 Saturday.

