- A sideshow in the Excelsior District last night led to three people being shot, one fatally. The SFPD responded to reports of the sideshow at Russia Avenue and Paris Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, and then found three victims with gunshot wounds nearby, at Mission Street and Persia Avenue, and one has since died. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco hit 100 degrees on Sunday, which hasn't happened since Labor Day Weekend in 2017. The low temperature for the weekend was 71, on Sunday, which marked a record — beating a 64-degree low for that date in 2004. [KRON4]
- A whole lot of people packed onto beaches as a result of the heat. [ABC7]
- The Creek Fire in Madera County has grown to nearly 79,000 acres as of this morning. [ABC 30]
- There are reports that the 7,300-acre El Dorado Fire east of Redlands was sparked by an explosive device used at a gender-reveal party. [BBC]
- East Bay residents were jostled by a 3.4M earthquake Sunday morning centered near San Leandro. [Chronicle]
- The New York Times and Washington Post have been comparing this weekend's heatwave in California to both a "furnace" and a "kiln." [New York Times / Washington Post]
- A second round of stimulus checks is looking highly unlikely as lawmakers slowly return to Washington. [Associated Press]
- Over 51,000 COVID cases have now been traced to college campuses since the pandemic began, and among those there have been at least 60 deaths. [New York Times]
- There's now a term for people who are persistently positive with COVID-19 for months: long-haulers. [New York Times]