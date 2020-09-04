Unless you're one of the lucky ones who's being cooked for every day in this pandemic, you are likely really sick of coming up with meal plans and cooking your own food by now. So maybe for this Labor Day Weekend staycation, you should treat yourself to something mostly pre-made.

A few ideas:

Lobster and Prawn Sliders

Prospect, the SoMa restaurant from Nancy Oakes and Pam Mazzola, is doing a Labor Day Weekend pop-up with an abbreviated menu of goodies including a burger kit with Flannery beef ($24 for two), and a lobster and prawn slider kit ($28 per slider) with spicy cole slaw and pickles. Order via Tock, or just walk up this weekend and place an order.

Fancy Barbecue Rib Feast

Michelin-starred Lord Stanley has been doing delicious high-end takeout since the pandemic began, and this weekend they're offering up a meal kit for reheating that includes deviled eggs, tuna salad Nicoise, barbecued ribs, heirloom tomato panzanella, loaded potato skins, and pineapple upside-down cake. It's $100 and could feed two to four, depending on appetites. Order here.

Oyster, Shrimp and Short-Rib Feast

Cotogna has also been doing some special things in the takeout department, and that continues even though they're now offering outdoor dining. On Friday and Saturday they're offering a Tuscan fried chicken dinner that's been popular all summer. And on Labor Day, Monday, they're doing a grill kit that features yogurt and chili-marinated short-ribs for grilling, along with oysters, salad, shrimp, a leek frittata, and desert. It's $350 and it serves four to six people. Order here for no-contact pickup or delivery.

Steak Feast

Izzy's Steakhouse in the Marina has been doing the neighborhood proud for over 30 years, and lately they're offering meal kits so you can grill one of their steaks or burgers at home, and not have to worry about the Caesar salad or sides. There are seven kits to choose from including filet mignons for four, or New York steaks for two, and you can always throw in an order of their famous drunken prawns to start.

Nopa Pork Chop Feast

If you've been craving Nopa's country pork chop since March, you're not alone. And the next best thing to having it there is ordering a pre-brined, vacuum-sealed chop from the restaurant, and grilling it yourself at home. Nopa's also got burger kits, cocktails and pre-made meals galore on offer, so check it all out here.