- A 25-year-old Hayward man, on probation for felony assault, is in custody after allegedly carjacking a Porsche from a Redwood City dealership on Saturday. CHP officers say the suspect led them on a chase across the Bay and through San Leandro, Hayward, Union City and Fremont. [CBS SF]
- The SCU and LNU Lightning Complex fires, now two weeks old, reached 60- and 63-percent containment, respectively, overnight. That is up from 50- and 56-percent on Sunday. [Cal Fire]
- The Woodward Fire near Point Reyes stands at 3,269 acres, and containment rose slightly on Sunday and into early Monday to 17 percent. [NPS Point Reyes/Twitter]
- The suspect arrested in the Saturday night fatal shooting of a pro-Trump Patriot Prayer activist in Portland identified himself on social media as "100% Antifa," which is already leading to a shitstorm of reaction on Twitter. [NY Post]
- A very small group of Bay Area Trump supporters organized a demonstration on the Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday, and their presence inspired a counter protest, leading to police having to keep the two sides separated — and creating some traffic. [ABC 7]
- Former SF Mayor Willie Brown says that Biden and Harris ought to denounce all violent protests, and he says that all protests ought to occur in daylight anyway. [CBS SF]
- A Healdsburg man was arrested on Saturday for setting a series of grass fires along Highway 101 in Healdsburg, which he admitted doing because he was "having a bad day." [Bay City News]
- You can now text BART police to report non-emergency situations. [ABC7]
- Starting tomorrow, San Francisco will be allowing hair and nail salons and other personal services to start operating outdoors. [CBS SF]
- United Airlines is dropping change fees for domestic flights, and letting passengers fly standby or change a flight multiple times for free. [Associated Press]
