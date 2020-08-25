- As was being discussed for several months, the owners of Squaw Valley Resort near Lake Tahoe say they will be changing the resort's name. "While we love our local history and the memories we all associate with this place as it has been named for so long, we are confronted with the overwhelming evidence that the term ‘squaw’ is offensive," says Squaw Valley President and COO Ron Cohen. A new name will be selected in 2021. [Chronicle]
- You may not always love it in the summer, but the famous marine layer around the Bay Area is doing the great work of pushing wildfire smoke away. Meteorologists say "a real robust movement of the marine layer" is responsible for our improving air conditions as the week goes on. [Mercury News]
- Folsom Street is getting a weekly Sunday Streets closure between Sixth and Eighth Streets from this weekend through October 18. Through traffic will still be able to move on Seventh Streets. [Hoodline]
- Concourse A at SFO's International Terminal is reopening for flight traffic for the first time since March. [Chronicle]
- Hayes Valley men's clothing boutiques Aiken and Sean are both closed or closing. [Hoodline]
- Wise Sons is expanding to the East Bay and has acquired Beauty's Bagel Shop in Oakland's Temescal and Uptown neighborhoods, with plans to operate as a team with a new bagel recipe. [SF Business Times / Eater]
- The New York Times is once again trying desperately to understand how Trump supporters think, and how they could possibly still vote for him. [New York Times]
