An at-risk elderly man left his Sonoma County home on Thursday intending to run an errand in downtown Sonoma, but he has yet to return. On Monday, the sheriff's department said that his car had been located 65 miles north, in Clearlake.

78-year-old Robert Fuentes left in his white Nissan Frontier on Thursday, and apparently left his cellphone at home. As KPIX reports, he was not heard from again, and his family reported him missing and at risk on Friday. Family members say Fuentes requires medications for a medical condition.

As the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported on Twitter Monday morning, as of 10:30 a.m., Fuentes' vehicle had been located in Clearlake, but there is still no sign of Fuentes.

Update: 8/17/20 @ 10:30 am, his vehicle was located earlier this morning in Clearlake by the Clearlake Police Department. Robert Fuentes, is still missing. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) August 17, 2020

Fuentes was last seen wearing black pants and a gold button-up golf shirt, and you can see his photo above.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.