- One of the lightning-caused fires in Napa County on Monday morning, in the hills west of St. Helena, has now grown to 750 acres. It's now been named the Hennessey Fire, and it is 0% contained, and more evacuation warnings have been issued. [ABC7 / CalFire]
- Prosecutors say that convicted Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo is faking frailty in order to elicit sympathy from the court and perhaps get better prison housing. They say he was perfectly able-bodied before he was arrested, riding a racing bike around his neighborhood, and now he makes court appearances pretending to be a frail old man in order not to have to show remorse. [LA Times]
- Five more California counties have been added to the state's COVID watch list: Amador, Mendocino, Calaveras, Sierra and Inyo. Governor Gavin Newsom said that overall trends across the state were improving, but the watch list grew to 42 counties, with Santa Cruz County falling off the list. [Press Democrat]
- There were three small earthquakes in quick succession in the South Bay this afternoon, two near Milpitas and one near Saratoga. [CBS SF]
- PG&E is warning the entire Bay Area to expect rolling blackouts of one to two hours each today and tomorrow, between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. [ABC7]
- Popular Caltrain-adjacent coffeeshop The Creamery is closing after 12 years. [SFGate]
- A new museum devoted to rock-climbing at Yosemite is opening about 43 miles from the park, in Mariposa. [ABC7]
- A former Three Twins Ice Cream location in downtown Berkeley has converted into an independent scoop shop serving handmade ice cream called Noble Cow Creamery. [Berkeleyside]
Photo: Gordon Williams/Twitter