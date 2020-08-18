- Gap, Inc. is permanently closing three of its four San Francisco locations, including its Powell Street flagship. The company says the closures are part of its plan, announced last year, to decrease its retail footprint based on store profitability. [Chronicle]
- A blown transformer shut down power to 340 people in the Almaden neighborhood of San Jose during one of the hottest weekends of the year. Residents finally regained power Monday, but they are blasting PG&E for leaving them sweltering without air conditioning. [CBS SF]
- ICYMI, the Democratic National Convention last night featured a young woman, Kristin Urquiza, whose Trump-supporting father died of COVID-19 in June. "Enough is enough," she said. "Donald Trump may not have caused the coronavirus, but his dishonesty and his irresponsible actions made it so much worse." [CNN]
- Hilarious: That crazed white couple from St. Louis who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, the McCloskeys, are appearing at the Republican National Convention. [CNN]
- Nursing home coronavirus cases jumped nearly 80 percent between June and July, mostly in the South and West, according to a new report. [Associated Press]
- A new cases of bubonic plague has popped up in South Lake Tahoe — good news: it's treatable. [Associated Press]
- After 10 months sitting inside the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, the body of construction worker Jose Ponce Arreola has finally been safely removed. [New York Times]
