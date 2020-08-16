- Energy experts are concerned that tens of thousands might be subjected to more rolling blackouts as the heat wave sticks around — with Monday and Tuesday being particularly worrisome. Managers at the Independent System Operator say it’s still too soon to say what the next few days of scorching temperatures might cause — but they do, however, say it's a strong possibility rolling outages could happen again. [KRON4]
- Last night's impromptu lightning storm sparked several brush fires across the Bay Area. A majority of the small fires flamed in the East Bay, with CAL FIRE tweeting out its crews have been contending with at least eight different blazes throughout the Bay Area since 3 a.m. Sunday. [ABC7]
The @NWS has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for N CA & the lightning produced by these storms has already led to multiple fires starting. A wildfire can spark at any time so it is important for you and your family to stay prepared. Learn more at https://t.co/sWZPp02O9t pic.twitter.com/Jnvzl7602Y— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 16, 2020
- Thousands flooded San Francisco beaches Friday and Saturday in an attempt to beat the record-breaking heat scorching the city. “It’s crazy crowded like I’ve never seen it like this before,” said San Francisco resident Angela Gonzales to KPIX, adding that it was incredibly hard to socially distance from other beachgoers — but, regardless, was "worth it": “We tried to stay apart as much as we could so, definitely worth it though, we can’t pass up good weather around here.” [KPIX]
- With nightlife essentially shuttered en masse, ogling at these colorized photos of evening parties from the ‘50s is a balm of sorts. [SFGATE]
- Cetaceans — specifically humpback and blue whales, and both harbor porpoises and bottlenose dolphins — are frequenting the Bay Area in huge numbers. [Chronicle]
- The beloved owners behind Tacos El Patrón, which has quickly become a taqueria touchstone in the city, are opening up a new venture, Los Guisados Del Patrón, where you will be able to spoon some 24 different kinds of stew. [Eater SF]
- One person died and several others were injured after a police chase ended in a fatal car crash near SF's Crocker-Amazon Playground Saturday night. [ABC7]
- The collective behind Oakland's Wolfemme+Them is planning on opening a co-op bookstore in the imminent future. [Oaklandside]
- Stay out of the Oakland Estuary — because some 50,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into it after Friday's rolling blackouts. [Patch]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "weighing" whether or not to bring House members back early to address (and, frankly, save) the USPS; the chamber has no set votes scheduled until mid-September. [Politico]
Image: Kai Gradert