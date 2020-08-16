As if this weekend's unusual — exceedingly, hellaciously — hot summer temperatures weren’t enough, Bay Area locals were treated to a rare lightning show last night and early this morning as wild thunderstorms roared through much of the region.

Suffice to say it's been a weekend filled with atmospheric anomalies. We've seen record-high temperatures (that spurred rolling blackouts); strong gusts of wind swept through various parts of the East Bay; a literal fire tornado, birthed by the Loyalton Fire, was recorded in Lassen County and made media headlines across the country. And now we can add severe thunderstorms to that previous list of descriptors.

Wondering where this moisture is coming from bringing us these thunderstorms? Check out this GOES-17 infrared imagery and follow the moisture back to Tropical Storm Fausto#CAwx pic.twitter.com/cOWq5pABcs — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2020

As reported by the Chronicle, this round of hot weather triggered an unusual series of summer thunderstorms Sunday evening that created wind gusts of 75 mph and sparked a few small brush fires. Though those blazes were mostly subjected to areas north, south, and east of San Francisco — some grasslands along Point Reyes caught flame; the East Bay saw a handful of brush fires (including a 50-plus acre inferno in Livermore), as did parts of the Santa Cruz Mountain range — lightning lit up skies across our slice of Northern California.

And with warm, sweltering temperatures expected well into next week, there's a chance another round of thunderstorms might be on the horizon.

Pontifications aside, scroll through some of our favorites snaps (and a few videos) of last night's local lighting shows.

San Francisco

Lightning in San Francisco’s night sky, very rare. pic.twitter.com/JqxUkLa4rg — Raman Frey (@RamanFrey) August 16, 2020

This footage of lightning in San Francisco is eerie and beautiful pic.twitter.com/HWmpMCQf1Q — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) August 16, 2020

Woke to thunder in the San Francisco east bay and decided to take some pictures. Got lucky with this long exposure #lightning pic.twitter.com/XliY47EeUr — SkotLeach (@SkotLeach) August 16, 2020

East Bay

An uncommon juxtaposition of lightning and sunrise today, over Lake Merritt in Oakland #bayarealightning #lakemerritt pic.twitter.com/5Vbhfjbgsn — Ingrid Taylar (@ingridtaylar) August 16, 2020

Beautiful lightning as seen from my attic in Oakland looking South #cawx pic.twitter.com/mIKWe7WXC3 — Adrienne Rodriguez 🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@AdayTweets) August 16, 2020

So I took pictures on my phone during a very rare thunderstorm through Oakland, CA, and I caught this. I saw this and immediately thought of @mmpadellan. He's the lightning strike in our revolution. HE. IS. OUR. SPARK!!! pic.twitter.com/2hxHKrbJez — Bryan Duffy (@BDuffyNorCal) August 16, 2020

Cloud to ground lightning in the East Bay this morning. Picture from Danville looking towards Moraga / Briones #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/ISmmXDCWPR — Craig Smith (@weathertrader) August 16, 2020

Courtesy of Kat Ferreira, taken at sunrise in Oakland

North Bay

Quite a lightning show over West Marin/Sonoma. Never seen anything quite so spectacular here. #weather #Petaluma pic.twitter.com/PNdpR3ywKx — Psychopuppy (@psychopuppy) August 16, 2020

South Bay

me: no lightning today? whats the matter? afraid I'll redirect it?



san jose: pic.twitter.com/kK1zOOj7Ub — Muhammad Anjum (@theanjum_) August 16, 2020

Good morning! Lightning struck a palm tree this morning at 15th and Washington in San Jose. The fire is out and all are well. And the thunder keeps rolling! #dtsj #SanJose pic.twitter.com/2nWC54Uy0A — Wren🌊 (@KAPhillips66) August 16, 2020

thought they were fireworks because this is san jose and i’ve never seen #Lightning like this #ShotoniPhone pic.twitter.com/2HfSh9ZJ8Q — Rashi, but 6 ft away (@rashyeehaw) August 16, 2020

Image: Joseph Guillory (taken from Glen Park)